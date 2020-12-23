Ex-minister Agada dies of Covid 19 in Benue isolation centre

Former Minister of State for Education and one time national president of the Association of Nigeria Authors, Prof. Jerry Agada is dead.

Agada was said to have died on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi.

Unconfirmed report said Agada might have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

He was said to have been admitted at the FMC for a week before he was transferred to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Center, Apir, Makurdi where he died around 8am on Tuesday.

The source said, “He was taken to the isolation centre where he died after the results of the tests conducted on him came.

Our correspondent gathered that the chairman of the state acommittee on COVID-19 and deputy governor, Benson Abounu, had insisted that Agada be tested for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Information and spokesperson for the state committee on COVID-19, Mrs Ngunan Adingi , confirmed the death the former minister.

Professor Agada who was born in 1952, retired as permanent secretary in the state before he was appointed a Minister of State for Education during President Umar Yar’Adua administration.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Benue State Civil Service Commission