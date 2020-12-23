One arrested, houses burnt in Rivers community cult war

The Police said its operatives arrested a suspected cultist during a clash by rival groups at the Mile One market axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

Also, the police disclosed that no fewer than two houses were burnt during the clash that sent cold shivers down the spine of traders and residents of the area.

Eyewitnesses said the cultists shot at their targets, and that one of them ran into the Mile One Police Station to seek refuge, even as policemen on duty repelled the marauding cultists who seemed to have had an upper hand in the clash.

The policemen, however, arrested the suspected cultist that ran into the station with gunshot injuries and took him into custody.

Seeing the opposition from the police, the invaders were forced to beat a retreat and fled the scene, though it was gathered that some of them also sustained gunshot wounds.

The daredevil members, it was gathered, had traced their rivals to their houses and reportedly set fire on the buildings, leaving traders and others persons within the place running for their lives