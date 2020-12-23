Televangelist predicts Biden won’t last as U.S President, Kamal ‘ll take over

Famous Televangelist Pat Robertson has acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the disputed November 2020 US election but predicted: “We’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”

Speaking on Monday’s 700 Club Robertson said it’s time for President Donald Trump to concede and retire from politics.

Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally – though not always – backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.

Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he’s losing allies fast.

After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said “it would be a mistake” for Trump to run again in 2024. “My money would be on Nikki Haley,” he added. “I think she’d make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party.” Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump.

“You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” Robertson said. “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.’ But no, he isn’t lying; to him, that’s the truth.”

He said Trump has “done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he’s fired people and he’s fought people and he’s insulted people and he keeps going down the line.” With Trump, “it’s a mixed bag,” Robertson said, “and I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.’”