Wike challenges APC states to showcase projects

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has challenged states controlled by the All Progressives Congress, to showcase development projects they have delivered.

Wike gave the challenge during the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street at GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt. The road project was inaugurated by his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday.

He said, “Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I did commission not less than three road projects.

They received us very well and I did say to him; that the people of Rivers State, will also like him to come and also commission projects in the state. So that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.

“We challenge the ruling party to tell their states to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them.”

He described Ortom as a man who is committed to the development of his people, forthright, courageous and stands in defense of the well-being of Benue people.

