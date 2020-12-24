ASUU may go on strike again if…,as call off takes effect today (Thursday)

The Academic Staff Union of University, on Wednesday, suspended its strike, ending the industrial action that started since March 2020.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja.

He said the suspension of the strike takes effect from Thursday, December 24th, 2020.

Ogunyemi also said the lecturers sympathised with students who were also their children, adding that “no amount of sacrifice would be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government is consistent with its commitments.”

While warning that the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers, Ogunyemi noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate.

The Federal Government had during the November 27 meeting with the union pledged N40bn as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalisation of the university system bringing the total payment to N70bn.

It also promised to pay the arrears of salaries to the lecturers.

The union, in turn, pledged to present the offer to its organs and get back to the government on their decision.