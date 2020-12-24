Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG approves N44.5 billion for Atan-Agbara road, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N44.5 billion for various contracts under the ministries of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Works and Housing, and Power.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed announced these to State House Correspondents on Wednesday in company of some other ministers after the week’s virtual FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said the projects are located in various parts of the country, including the FCT.

FCT Minister Mohammed Bello said Council approved N31,630,221,349 for water treatment projects and roads within the territory.

“The FEC meeting approved the award of contract for the procurement of field materials (alum and gaseous chlorine) for water treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board to Messrs Gojac Nigeria Limited at N627,600 and Mudpha Nigeria Limited at N200,000. Completion period is 12 months.

Ikot-Ekpene-Itu road (Akwa Ibom)
Onitsha-Aguleri-Adani (Anambra)
Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road (Yobe)
Atan-Agbara (Lagos, Ogun boundary).

 

 

 

 

