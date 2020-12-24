FG declares COVID-19 vaccination to be free for Nigerians

The Federal Government will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Nigerians free when vaccination begins, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, has assured.

National Coordinator Dr Sani Aliyu, who spoke on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, said the government has adequate plan on delivering and administering the vaccine.

He said: “Yesterday, the President gave the PTF the mandate to proceed with preparations with regard to the vaccine. The President has also given us a marching order that the COVID-19 vaccine be made available in Nigeria.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Nigeria making use of the GAVI arrangement.

We already have the assurance that we will have 20 percent of our population accommodated by GAVI, which is about 40 million Nigerians. They won’t need to pay for that (the vaccine).”