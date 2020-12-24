It’s no joke…103 arrested for COVID-19 violation, crime in Lagos

It’s no joke…103 arrested for COVID-19 violation in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, paraded 103 suspects for allegedly violating the state government’s order to curb the spread of COVID-19

In continuation of enforcing the COVID-19 protocols, which among others, placed a total ban on clubbing, police operatives attached to the Ejigbo Division, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, around 11.30pm, arrested 18 suspects at the Romeo and Juliet Club around the NNPC junction, Ejigbo, for violating the COVID-19 order. The suspects will be charged accordingly.”