Telcos begin backend integration into NIMC database

The mobile network operators in Nigeria have started the process of backend integration with NIMC’s database to facilitate the validation and verification of digital identities as well as the enrolment processes.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria in a statement issued on behalf of MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile on Wednesday said the integration would increase the capacity of both databases.

The statement signed by the Chairman, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo and Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, informed subscribers that there could be inconsistency in data captured and would notify subscribers when such happens.

The association said all operators had established various systems to enable subscribers with existing NINs to integrate it into their SIM registration profiles.

According to ALTON, options deployed for customer ease and convenience include USSD strings, apps and other self-service online portals, walk-in stores and customer care lines.

The statement said, “To facilitate the validation, verification and enrolment processes and having now been licensed by NIMC to provide those services, operators have commenced the process of backend integration with NIMC’s database and increasing the capacity of the respective databases thus enabling more rapid validation and verification.

It is important to note that we do expect that when SIM registration details are verified against the NIN database, there are likely to be inconsistencies in some of the data captured e.g. spelling, order or number of names captured etc.

“Where such inconsistencies are found, the operators will notify subscribers and provide a quick and easy mechanism to update SIM registration data and ensure alignment.”

The association pleaded for the understanding and cooperation of subscribers, saying stakeholders would continue to develop solutions that enhance the process such that safety, security and wellbeing of customers were prioritised