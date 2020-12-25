CBN revokes licences of 7 payment services providers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the operating licences of seven payment services providers.

The CBN disclosed this on Thursday on a report titled ‘Revocation of operating licences of some payment service providers’.

The affected firms are Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System, Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited, and Globasure Limited.

According to the CBN, the firms have ceased to carry on in Nigeria the type of business for which their licences were issued for a continuous period of six months.

It also said they failed to fulfil or comply with the conditions subject to which their licences were granted.

The apex bank said the firms failed to comply with the obligations imposed upon them by the CBN in accordance with the provisions of the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act Cap B3, Laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 60 and 62 of BOFIA, Cap B3, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 hereby revoke the licences of the Payment Service Providers listed.”

The CBN also disclosed that the switch licence of 3Line Card Management limited was revoked.