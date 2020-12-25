Sanwo Olu orders arrest @ vigils/cross over night, 12am to 4am curfew emphasized

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to respect the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government as Crossover Services hold in various churches on December 31, 2020.

He also urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

He said, “There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4am and that has to be respected. No night vigils in any form.

“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.

So, there are no vigils anywhere. This is just one Christmas, we will have many Christmas. So, you can have your prayers at home.”

Ondo State Government on Wednesday said it had cancelled cross-over services in churches across the state while the Ogun State Government said it restricted attendance at cross-over services amid the second wave of the virus.