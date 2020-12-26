COVID-19 Second Wave: Over 20 doctors die in one week

At least 20 doctors have died of COVID-19 across the country in the last one week, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch has said.

The chairman of the branch, Dr. Enema Amodu, made the disclosure Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

He said: “In the last one week alone, we have lost professors, consultants, residents both senior and junior, and other senior medical doctors.

“This shows that this virus is still much with us.”

He said in spite of the risks doctors encounter, their hazard allowance per month is only N5000.

He urged the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimiala, to push for an appropriate legislation to review hazard allowance as many doctors are suffering and dying.

He said, “We hope that the government will start the new year with a review of hazard allowance.

“We as personnel trained to handle emergency conditions are ready for anything that comes; we need things to work with.

“We need Intensive Care Units, drugs, facemasks, hand sanitizers and others.

“Let there be an appreciation and motivation through enhancing the hazard allowance.”

Dr Amodu said the second wave was overwhelming because a lot of people have gone back to the old way of doing things thinking the virus had gone.

He also called on Nigerians to be honest with information when they visit health facilities, adding, “wear your mask and tell us the truth about your past medical conditions. Don’t hold any information back, and follow the laid down rules.”