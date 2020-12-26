Covid Scare as crowd attend burial of the father of Rabiu Kwankwanso

Mammoth crowd attended the burial in Kano , December 25,2020

It was the burial of the father of Rabiu Kwankwanso , former Governor of Kano State.

Flouting all lockdown and social distancing rules, the funeral, was attended by hundreds of mourners, many of whom were not wearing the correct protective gear.

The event, You News gathered has been condemned “We wish to remind our government that good governance standards ought to be complied with totally and unreservedly at all times by all and sundry in Nigeria…”

Former Kano State Governor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso lost his father, Musa Sale Kwankwaso .

Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at the age of 93, a principal private secretary to the former governor, Muhammad Ali confirmed.

Late Kwankwaso was the village head of Kwankwaso village before he was elevated to district head of Madobi, in Madobi local government area of Kano state and later Maijidadi Kano by the late Emir Ado Bayero.

Kwankwaso’s late father was recently honored with traditional title of Makama Karaye after Madobi local government was curved under Karaye Emirate council, one of the four emirates created by Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje.

The former governor’s aide, Ali said funeral prayers for late Kwankwaso will be conducted by 3:00 pm at Senator Kwankwaso’s resident in Bompai Kano.

Meanwhile, the death of district head of Madobi, Musa Sale Kwankwaso, has been described as collosal and unrepairable loss that would remain indelible for time immemorial.