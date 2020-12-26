Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

IGP approves deployment of 5 newly promoted DIGs

Younews Ng December 26, 2020 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has approved the deployment of the five newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to departments of the force.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Their deployment followed the recent promotion of senior police officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“The newly promoted DIGs and their postings include – Usman Baba, Force Criminal Investigations Department; Ibrahim Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and David Folawiyo, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Department.

“Others are Joseph Egbunike, Finance and Administration Department and Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Training and Development Department,” he said.

Mba said Mr Moses Jitoboh, a newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to the Department of Research and Planning.

He said that the IG had congratulated the officers, who by their promotion had become members of the force management team.

The FPRO noted that the redeployments were with immediate effect

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Xraying  First Female Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe will take over as MD Fidelity Bank headquarters, Lagos in January 2021.Nnamdi Okonkwo, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.