Lagos police arrest 3 alleged traffic robbers

In its bid to have itch free yuletide in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has intensified its strategies to curb crimes and criminality particularly traffic robbery across the state.

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja Area, arrested 3 (three) suspected traffic robbers at Agidingbi, Ikeja, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday 22nd December, 2020.

The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested. During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu.

The suspects are DAMOLA AJEWOLE, m, 17, OMOTOSHO SEYI, m,19, and OLANREWAJU SUNDAY, m, 23. Their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

In the same vein, in order to be proactive and fortify security in Ikorodu and its environs following the speculations or threats of robbery attacks on the residents of Ikorodu, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the commander RRS, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi and other operational units, including Mobile Police Force, State Intelligence Bureau, CP Monitring Unit, to relocate to Ikorudu. The operation also involves the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede and all the Divisional Police Officers and their operatives in Ikorodu.

It will be recalled that recently there were speculations that robbers were planning to lay siege and attack the residents of Ikorodu and its environs. Premised on the speculations, CP Hakeem Odumosu, swung into action and re-strategised towards providing adequate security in Ikorodu and other parts of the state.

While felicitating with Lagosians on Christmas celebration, he appeals to the general public to abide by the laws of the land and observe COVID-19 preventive protocols during and beyond the seasons.