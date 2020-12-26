Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lai Mohammed mourns death of Chico Ejiro, condoles family

Younews Ng December 26, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 76 Views

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the shocking death of veteran film producer Chico Ejiro as a
huge blow to the nation’s Creative Industry in general and to Nollywood in particular.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday, the Minister expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and indeed to the entire Creative Industry.

He described the late Ejiro as a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, which has – through its movies – stamped Nigeria’s
creative presence all over the world.

Alhaji Mohammed urged Mr. Ejiro’s family and friends to take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works of the actors and actresses he helped to nurture
over the years, and indeed in the progressive success of Nollywood.

”Thanks to the pace-setting work of Mr. Ejiro and his contemporaries, Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation.

”May God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort his family and friends,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi
Special Assistant To The President (Media)
Office of the Minister of Information and Culture
Lagos
26 Dec. 2020

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Xraying  First Female Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe will take over as MD Fidelity Bank headquarters, Lagos in January 2021.Nnamdi Okonkwo, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.