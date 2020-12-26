Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Malian opposition leader, Cisse, 71, dies of COVID-19

Younews Ng December 26, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse has died of coronavirus aged 71, his family and party said Friday, after being held hostage for six months by jihadists earlier this year.

Cisse “died in France, where he had been taken for Covid-19 care,” a member of his family said.

“I can confirm this terrible news. He’s dead,” a leader of Cisse’s URD party told AFP, saying the politician’s wife had let him know.

Cisse was snatched by jihadists on March 25 while campaigning in the northeastern Timbuktu region ahead of legislative elections.

He was freed six months later in October alongside Frenchwoman Sophie Petronin and two Italians.

The hostages were exchanged for some 200 prisoners whose release was demanded by jihadist groups.

“I was not subjected to any violence, either physical or verbal,” Cisse said following his release.

A former leader of the opposition in parliament, Cisse was runner-up in three presidential elections.

In 2013 and 2018, he was defeated by Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was ousted in an August 18 military coup.

An engineer and IT specialist by training, Cisse studied in Senegal and France, where he worked for major companies including IBM before returning to Mali. (AFP)

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Xraying  First Female Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe will take over as MD Fidelity Bank headquarters, Lagos in January 2021.Nnamdi Okonkwo, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.