Arsenal trashes favourites Chelsea 3-1

Arsenal on Saturday night ended their long spell of poor runs in a big way by stunning favourites Chelsea 3-1.

The gunners were two goals up at half time courtesy of Lacazette’s 34th minute penalty and Xhaka’s 44th minute goal.

Saka added a third on the restart but substitute Tammy Abraham pulled one back for the Blues.

A late rally saw raised hopes for Chelsea when they got a late penalty but Jorginho’s kick was stopped by goalie Leno to give the Gunners their first league win since November 1 and move them six points away from the relegation zone.