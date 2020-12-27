Lagos govt insists on approval for 300 guests wedding !

The Lagos State Government has made it compulsory for prospective couples to obtain approval from the state authorities to hold weddings with 300 people in attendance.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who stated this, said, “Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.”

However, he said the measure became necessary in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mojola said that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings, adding that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

The safety commission, however, warned that anyone caught flouting the directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

Mojola stresses the need to comply with all COVID-19 safety measures such as: wearing of facemasks, regular handwashing with soap and running water, use of sanitizer, social distancing, among others, in order to flatten the curve of the virus in Lagos.