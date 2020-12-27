TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited(ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, regrets to announce the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL, in the night of 24 December 2020. Until his death, he was the Sarki Hausawa of Ebute Metta, Lagos.
