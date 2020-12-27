Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir

Younews Ng December 27, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 62 Views

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited(ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, regrets to announce the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL, in the night of 24 December 2020. Until his death, he was the Sarki Hausawa of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Reps drop Buhari invitation, apologise to Presidency

The house of representatives has dropped both “immediate and future” plans of inviting President Muhammadu ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.