Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

40 dead, 18 injured as truck, two buses collide

Younews Ng December 28, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

Nearly 40 people were killed while 18 others injured in an accident involving a truck and two buses in Cameroon on Sunday.

The local police chief Poly Ebou said the truck tried to overtake a passenger bus but collided with it instead, sending the bus careening into a river below.

A few minutes later, another bus – which was trying to avoid the crowd that had formed around the accident – also slid into the river.

The injured were being taken to the capital Yaounde for treatment, the police chief said.
The crash occurred on the Yaounde-Foumban highway near Ndiki, in western Cameroon.

Fatal road accidents occur frequently in Cameroon and elsewhere in Africa, often because the roads and vehicles are poorly maintained

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Customs, smugglers clash again in Ogun with casualties & death

At least, one person has been confirmed dead following a clash between officers of Nigeria ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.