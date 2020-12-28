Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

75-year-old Israeli man dies two hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Younews Ng December 28, 2020

A 75-year-old man from Beit Shean died Monday morning from cardiac arrest, about two hours after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The man received the vaccine at 8:30 in the morning, and waited for the customary time at the health clinic before he was released to his home feeling well.

Sometime later, the man lost consciousness and was later confirmed dead from heart failure.

The Health Ministry said, “A 75-year-old man from the north of the country suffering from active heart disease and malignant disease, who has undergone a number of heart attacks, was vaccinated this morning against the coronavirus and died at home shortly after the procedure.”

“The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, has appointed a case investigation committee headed by the head of the Safety and Quality Division in the Ministry of Health.

“We share in the family’s grief,” the ministry said, adding that “Initial examination does not show a link between the unfortunate incident and the vaccination.”

“The vaccination campaign continues,” it stated.

