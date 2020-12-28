Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

B/Haram ‘ll bomb S/West, gas explosions ‘ll wreck havoc in 2021 — Primate Ayodele predicts

Younews Ng December 28, 2020 Business, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning to South West governors on security in a newly released 2021 Prophecies during a live service in his Lagos church.

Primate Ayodele revealed that God showed him that deadly sect, Boko Haram, wants to begin operations in the South West with the throwing of bombs in 2021.

He said the only way to avert that is through prayer and serious beefing up of security.

He gave a special warning to Lagos State: there will be serious problems if the government doesn’t act fast on it.

Also, he made it known that people should watch out for unexpected fire outbreaks and

Also, he made it known that people should watch out for unexpected fire outbreaks and gas explosions.

Ayodele said: “In South West and Lagos especially, Boko Haram wants to start bombings.

“There is a problem.

