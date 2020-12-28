Ex Ogun gov daughter set for marriage

It was an eventful introduction in the heart of Maryland Lagos on Sunday, December 27, 2020 as two term Governor in Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel hosted the to-be son inlaw, Adebola Williams a.k.a Debola of Lagos and his family in a small but classy introduction ceremony.

Adebola Williams is a renown life coach and facilitator who owns and runs Red Media, and the wife, Kehinde Gbenga Daniel is a big time entrepreneur.

The event kicked off with classy rendition from popular Sax player, Beejay Sax. He played for over one hour as he walked around the spacious compound of the host. He was at his best as guest also stood from their feet to dance to the praise and worship he was rendering from the saxophone.

Rotimi Amaechi was one of th early comers. The two time Governor and transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi came exactly 1pm, that the event is billed to kick .

He rocked his usual south south Nina with the Niger Delta cap, looking younger than ever.

Yeye Olufunke Daniels welcomed the guests with dance. She came out, stood out and danced with her guests to the sonorous saxophone from Beejay Sax.

She wore a classy brown iro and Buba made from exotic velvet material and looking special, like the host that she was

Seasoned compere and anchor, Yemi Sodimu was the master of the ceremony, he took time to urge the guests to follow all required COVID-19

protocols.

Father of the bride, Otunba Gbenga Daniel emerge with an enviable class and style that describe royalty. His velvet Agbada radiates glamorously as he walked around the entire compound to thank the guests on every seat.

Grooms family, the Williams family came in with dance and singing wearing all white attires and red caps and geles.

The bride, Kenny was ushered in by classy songs rendered by Beejay 🎷, she walked in with her bridal train 🚃, she wore glittering white apparel white while her friends look flashy in pink lace.

Adebola Williams, speaking on why he picked Kenny D as a wife, he simply said Kenny is an answered prayer. He said he knew she will be his wife the moment they met.

Kenny D, on the other said Denola is a kind and gentle soul, and he gives her peace of mind.

Williams family came with many exotic gift as required by tradition and the Daniels family accepted with love.

The guest who graced the event include, Wife of Ogun state Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Obi Ezekwesili, Omotola Jolade, Fela Durotoye, Toke Makinwa, Omawumi, Taiwo Oshinpitan, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, and many more, the Ewusi of Makun, the Alaperu of Iperu and many more.

Source: citypoeplemagazine