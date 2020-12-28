Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Just now!  :Pix from Sam Nda-Isaiah ‘s burial today

December 28, 2020

The Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on Friday, December 11, after a brief illness has just been interred on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja at 10am in an invitation-only ceremony.

Sam Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and an astute politician whose passing has drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad.

Although he trained as a pharmacist, “Sam”, as he was fondly called, adopted journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself having founded the LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles, National Economy and AYAU, the first daily Hausa newspaper.

He was also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

You News reports that activities marking the funeral rites of the late Chairman of Leadership Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, has been modified in line with Federal Government’s imposition of five-week restrictions on activities involving large gatherings.

The government, on Monday, imposed the restrictions to contain the spike in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. A statement by on Tuesday in Abuja by Abraham Nda-Isaiah explained that while activities for the burial will begin today, as planned, the Service of Songs earlier scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre on Sunday 27, December 2020, was changed to a virtual event.

The statement stressed that except the change in the mode of conducting the Service of Songs, all other arrangements remained as planned.

