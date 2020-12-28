Lagos seals 12 night clubs & recreation centres over Covid protocols

12 night clubs and recreation centres have been sealed by the Lagos State Government for breaching COVID-19 protocol.

The government through the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) carried out routine enforcement and monitoring activities throughout the holiday season to monitor compliance with the governments directive on COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it concerns social and recreational centers.

The operations led by the Director General, LSSC, Mr. Lanre Mojola sealed over 12 facilities including DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club, amongst others.

Mojola, however, mentioned that recalcitrant establishments who broke the government seal and continued partying would be charged to court once documentation had been properly processed.

He affirmed that the state government was committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve the mandate.

An earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out on December 19 led to other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island amongst others being sealed.

The government had warned that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines would increase the spread of the virus.