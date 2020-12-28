Okowa mourns veteran Nollywood producer, Chico Ejiro

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness over the passing of veteran Nollywood film maker, Chico Ejiro.

Born Chico Maziakpono, the renowned movie producer, director and scriptwriter, who died at 51, hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

He reportedly died on Friday in Lagos after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa condoled with the Ejiro family, Nollywood community, the people of Ozoro and Isoko nation on the untimely passing of a consummate film maker.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Ejiro family and friends, including Nollywood, where the late veteran film maker and movie director featured prominently as a doyen of Nigerian movies.

“The late Chico Ejiro was one of the country’s iconic film makers and was reputed to have produced over 80 films within five years.

“He was indeed a household name and a pride of our state. He will be greatly missed by movie lovers.

“It is my belief that the late Chico Ejiro will be long remembered and honoured for his rich contributions to the formation and growth of Nollywood.”

Okowa prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Ejiro and comfort his family and all who mourn him.