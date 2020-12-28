Public Health Expert Prof Adetokunbo Lucas Dies

A public health expert, who was the pioneer chairman of the Nigerian Medical Research Council (NMRC), Professor Adetokunbo Oluwole Lucas, has died at the age of 89.

The deceased, who was once the Director of Special Programmes for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva, was said to have died today.

The presidency, which confirmed this in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the demise of Prof Lucas was a huge loss to the country.

In the statement issued today, said President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family, friends, medical community and academia.

He said the global health leader for Africa was recognised for his outstanding support for research on tropical diseases especially malaria, bilharzia and leprosy.

The President urged the numerous former students and admirers of the eminent scholar and researcher to build on the solid foundations laid by Prof Lucas for national growth, praying that God Almighty consoles all those who mourn the well-respected “teacher of teachers” and grant the soul of Prof Lucas peaceful rest.

The respected health practitioner was the Professor and Head of Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at the University College of London in Ibadan, (later University of Ibadan); Chairman of the Committee on National Health Policy, Professor of International Health at Harvard University, Boston, and adjunct professor, among other national positions.

Prof Lucas studied medicine at Durham University, England, graduating with honours in 1956, followed by postgraduate training in internal medicine and public health.

He was a Professor of internal medicine and public health in University of Ibadan, Nigeria, from 1960 to 1976, after which he directed the Tropical Diseases Research Program of WHO for 10 years, from 1976 to 1986.

He later became involved in maternal and child health programs and worked to prevent maternal morbidity and mortality. He was named Professor of International Health at Harvard University in 1990, which position is held in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where he remains an adjunct professor in population health in the Department of Global Health and Population.

He continues to serve on numerous expert and advisory committees for national and international organisations involved to international health issues. Such institutions include the Rockefeller Foundation, the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, the Carter Center, and the Wellcome Trust Scientific Group on Tropical Medicine