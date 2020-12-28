Survey reveals young girls rush old men for wealth, fame & Comfort

Alaafin of Oyo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is 82. He officially has seven wives but unconfirmed reports suggest otherwise.

It is believed that Kabiyesi has about 10 Oloris. His last three wives are under 30. Palace sources say Iku Baba Yeye is still very much strong to acquire more if he so desires.

Juju Music icon, King Sunny Ade is 74 with five wives. There are reports that his wives are actually seven. One of his band men once said during his last birthday that, he is very fit to add more if he wanted….as they are queueing to have his attention.

Billionaire businessman cum lawmaker, Hon. Chief Ned Nwoko is 60 with six wives and still counting…Interestingly, the Idumuje High Chief keeps picking pretty ladies under 30 as wives.

You begin to wonder why these damsels keep throwing themselves at these men….or how these men are so “lucky”?

Recent independent survey carried out indicates that wealth, fame and comfort are the driving forces behind the rush for these men by their wives. A respondent queried, “What else could make a 22-year old lady marry a 60-year old man….or even an 82-year old man?”

Another respondent differ. She said, “Young men of these days are either gold diggers seeking for who to lap on like parasites….or they are desperate Yahoo Boys looking for who to use for money rituals. So ladies prefer to hook up with older men who will not toy with them or play them yet treat them honourably”.

Folks, which side of the coin do you belong? Or what exactly is the attraction of these women to their husbands despite the presence of other women around them?