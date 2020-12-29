Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap Archbishop in Owerri

Younews Ng December 29, 2020

Gunmen are reported to have abducted the Catholic Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe, at about 8 pm Sunday, December 27, along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The cleric, according to eyewitnesses, was kidnapped alongside his driver in his official car. But the car, as we gathered, was later returned to Assumpta roundabout, while the occupants were believed to have been taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the report, police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu, who said the police got wind of the incident via social media, affirmed that the incident actually happened on Sunday evening.

He said the Imo State Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, has already set a process in motion to arrest the culprits.

