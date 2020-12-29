Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

English Premier League table after Monday’s matches

English Premier League table after Monday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 14 9 5 1 37 20 32

Leicester 16 9 2 5 29 20 29

Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 29

Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27

Aston Villa 14 8 2 4 28 14 26

Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31 18 26

Tottenham 15 7 5 3 26 15 26

Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26

Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25

West Ham 15 6 4 5 23 21 22

Wolves 15 6 3 6 15 20 21

Leeds 15 6 2 7 25 30 20

Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20 29 19

Newcastle 14 5 3 6 17 24 18

Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 17

Brighton 15 2 7 6 18 24 13

Burnley 14 3 4 7 8 20 13

Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11

West Brom 15 1 5 9 11 30 8

Sheff Utd 15 0 2 13 8 26 2

AFP

