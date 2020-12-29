English Premier League table after Monday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 14 9 5 1 37 20 32
Leicester 16 9 2 5 29 20 29
Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 29
Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27
Aston Villa 14 8 2 4 28 14 26
Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31 18 26
Tottenham 15 7 5 3 26 15 26
Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26
Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25
West Ham 15 6 4 5 23 21 22
Wolves 15 6 3 6 15 20 21
Leeds 15 6 2 7 25 30 20
Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20 29 19
Newcastle 14 5 3 6 17 24 18
Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 17
Brighton 15 2 7 6 18 24 13
Burnley 14 3 4 7 8 20 13
Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11
West Brom 15 1 5 9 11 30 8
Sheff Utd 15 0 2 13 8 26 2
AFP