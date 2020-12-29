Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Four Feared Killed inside Abesan Estate’s Cult War in Lagos

Four people have been feared killed in a clash between rival cult groups in the Lagos State Low Cost Housing Estate, Abesan, Ipaja, Lagos State.
This medium learnt that the clash was between members of the Eiye and Aye cult groups and as at the time of writing this story, four people have been reported killed.
According to reports, trouble started on Boxing Day, Saturday, 26 December, 2020 when two members of the Aye group were reportedly attacked and macheted by the Eiye group.
The reprisal attack allegedly by the Aiye group has reportedly led to the death of four people.
Presently, there is uneasy calm at the estate, the biggest of all the low cost housing estates established by the administration of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande in 1980.

