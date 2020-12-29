Lagos Assembly Dissolves Standing Committees, Swears in new members

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has dissolved all the standing committees .

Announcing the dissolution, Obasa said shortly after the House passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into Law, that “all the standing committees of the House are hereby dissolved, while all the committee chairmen and members are to function in acting capacity”

It will recalled that the standing committees of the Assembly were inaugurated early 2020.

One of the committees, the Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, has been without a chairman since July 10, 2020 owing to the death of Hon Tunde Braimah, who chaired the committee until his death.

In a similar vein, the Assembly has Swears In New Member

Few weeks after he was declared winner of the Lagos by-election to fill the Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi has become a member of the state House of Assembly.

Hon. Saheed was admitted into the hallowed chamber where he was administered an oath of office by the legal department and in the presence of members of the House, staff and few visitors during plenary.

Recall that Saheed was elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a by-election held on Saturday 5th December, 2020.

The election followed the death of Hon. Tunde Braimoh, the lawmaker who represented the constituency, in July, 2020.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, congratulated the newly sworn-in lawmaker and urged him to collaborate and cooperate with other members of the House in the journey to sustain the greatness of Lagos.

He also urged him to ensure effective representation of his constituents.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Hon Tunde Balogun, APC Chairman in Lagos State, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who recently became a member of the red chamber of the National Assembly and Hon Rotimi Agunsoye, House of Representatives member representing Kosofe Federal Constituency.