Lagos commissioner lists causes of COVID-19 second wave

Abayomi attributed the reason for the second wave of COVID19 to include, opening up of the economy; general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens; re-opening of schools; large religious congregations, and social gatherings and entertainment,”

Abayomi also said citizens would need to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions in order to live with the global pandemic.

He explained that the lifestyle adjustment to be adopted by citizens would include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including proper and regular use of face mask, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

Others according to him are imbibing and practicing regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests if symptomatic, self-isolating if positive, and presenting to an isolation centre for follow-up.

He noted that “COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of eight per cent this week alone and four per cent cumulatively”.

This, he attributed, to the large numbers of Nigerians in the Diaspora who are returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.

“Passengers must also prior to boarding fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria.

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers must show evidence of payment with an appointment for a repeat PCR test in-country following which passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Passengers must then proceed on a seven-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated accredited sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival. Passengers who test negative after seven days will end self-isolation on the 8th day,” the Commissioner explained