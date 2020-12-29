Lagos raises alarm: Fake Covid-19 test results on sale

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said “It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronizing individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results. We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law.”

Frowning on non-compliance on the part of inbound travellers, he said a significant number of the people who registered on the Lagos State COVID-19 portal for post-arrival test have been tested while there are a number of people who paid for the test, but did not show up for testing.

“Efforts are being made through our logistics arm to reach this group of people. These attempts have been met with challenges as several people used fake contact information while registering on the testing portal.”

Stating that for the sake and safety of the general public, such people should come for testing immediately, he threatened to submit their details to the Presidential Task Force for deactivation of their passports.