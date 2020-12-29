Naval Officers Rescue 12 Boat Passengers After A Mishap In Lagos

Officers of the Nigerian Navy on Sunday night rescued 12 passengers from drowning after a commercial boat capsized on Lagos Waterways.

The incident happened around 8:10p.m due to heavy wave caused by another boat transiting the same area leaving their occupants scampering for help.

Thomas Otuji, Commander, Information Officer Western Naval Command stated that the men of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT attached to the newly established Forward Operations Base Tarkwa Bay and Nigerian Navy Boat Service, SBS, personnel averted the disaster.

He said all passengers onboard the ill fated boat were rescued and conveyed to the Naval Medical Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos for immediate medical care.

“Once again, boat operators and passengers are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip. Relevant unions and Associations are further advised to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members for passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers.

“Additionally, boat drivers should be subjected to regular and mandatory training and medical checks. These measure are necessary because the mishap in the first place was caused by an unprofessional boat driver with poor judgement and with no regard to the safety of others while plying the waters.

“On our part, the Western Naval Command will continue to render necessary assistance in fulfilment of its mandate on aid to civil authority, especially the security and safety of lives property in its Area of Responsibility.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to remain patriotic and support measures emplaced by the Command to checkmate untoward actions by by criminal elements in the maritime sector. Onward Together.”