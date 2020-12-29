Notorious bandit Kachalla, others killed in Kaduna forest —Commissioner

A rival war among bandits terrorising Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State led to the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, and several other bandits in a forest on Monday.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies confirmed the incident to the state.

The commissioner said Kachalla and his men, who have been under the watchlist of security operatives, had been on the run “masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling, and banditry”.

The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation,” the commissioner added.

Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru areas.

Aruwan also disclosed that he (Kachalla) was the mastermind of the January 9, 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna and the January 24, 2020 kidnapping of Bola Ataga and her two children.

The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children,” he said.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020,” the commissioner added.