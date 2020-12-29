Polaris Bank has unveiled an e-learning infrastructure to promote skills acquisition.

Speaking at the International Women’s Society (IWS) Skills Acquisition Centre, Lekki, Lagos’ graduation and aniversary, former Lagos State, Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule: “The IWS Skills Acquisition Centre was established to create empowerment opportunities and promote self-reliance, thus alleviating poverty and increasing the level of literacy and vocational skills among women.”

The bank’s Acting Group Head, Customer Value Management & Strategic Communications, Mrs Bukola Oluyadi, said: “Polaris Bank has always been conscious of the challenges women face and is leaving no stone unturned to help improve the lot of the womenfolk. This is one of the many initiatives we support to empower women so they can fulfill their aspirations.”

Polaris Bank unveils e-learning platform

December 29, 2020

IWS President, Mrs. Ibiwunmi Akinnola, congratulated the students and teachers on their persistence despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and also thanked Polaris Bank, among other partners, for their support, particularly in helping to facilitate e-learning.

The Chairperson of the Skills Acquisition Centre, Mrs. Feyisola Abiru, also appreciated Polaris Bank for the role it played in setting up an e-learning infrastructure for the centre and for facilitating the empowerment of vocational skills acquisition for 21 women in catering, fashion designing, beauty, adult literacy and hospitality.