Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Polaris Salary Advance Makes Xmas shopping Hassle-Free

Younews Ng December 29, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

When cash is needed to meet urgent needs, especially during the Yuletide, Polaris Salary Advance from the stable of Polaris Bank is one product both existing account holders and non-account holders can fall back on.

Salary Advance is a small, short-term unsecured loan that relies on the borrower having previous payroll and employment records.

A beneficiary is required to repay out of their next pay cheque or over an agreed period

Polaris Salary Advance, an instantly available, no-collateral facility, can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

It is available to all salary earners and can be accessed via *833*12# USSD Smartcode platform.

Working class persons who are looking to soft credit to enable them meet up with their shopping this season, can take advantage and get their account credited in a space of 2 minutes.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

English Premier League table after Monday’s matches

English Premier League table after Monday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.