15 feared dead in ghastly accident on Benin-Asaba-Onitsha xpress

About fifteen passengers were on Tuesday feared dead following an auto crash involving a luxurious bus and a Toyota sienna.

The accident occurred at Alifekede, a community on the Agbor axis of the busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

sources said the luxury bus ran over the sienna car which was said to be driving against traffic.

“The sienna was plying one way when suddenly the luxury bus which was on the right of way, ran into it, causing pandemonium,” a source stated.

It was gathered that five persons were brought out dead from the damaged vehicles, as at the time rescue efforts were activated.

Other passengers in the il-fated vehicles were brought out unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where medics further confirmed that most of them were dead already.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were said to be fully involved in the rescue operations.

Head of Operations of the Delta State command of the FRSC, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, confirmed the incident but could not give further details as at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, a yet-to-be identified nursing mother has been crushed to death by suspected ‘yahoo Boy’ along DLA road in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The nursing mother with her two months old baby was walking on the pedestrian walkway while returning from where she bought bread when the 28 year-old suspected internet fraudster ran her over with a Toyota Corolla car.

The car which was in top speed veered off the road, and rammed into the victim, smattering her skull against the fence, which led to her instant death.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was presently in custody while his car had been impounded