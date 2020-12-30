Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bishop Emeritus Ochiagha is dead

December 30, 2020

Pioneer bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Imo State, Most Rev. Dr. Gregory Ochiagha, is dead.

Aged 88, Ochiagha was an ‘iroko’ and father figure in the Orlu Catholic diocese having served in the Lord’s vineyard there for decades.

It was gathered that the retired bishop died of brief ill health and old age-related matters at the Annunciation Hospital Enugu where he had gone for medical check-up.

The Orlu diocese of the church was yet to speak publicly on the incident.

However, a member of the diocese who wished not to be named said that the “Catholic Diocese of Orlu is indeed mourning the demise of this great servant, the man whose name is synonymous with the diocese. Worthy of note is the fact that Late Bishop Ochiagha hailed from Mbano and was not a son of Orlu Diocese but very respected during his tenure and after in the entire diocese.”

