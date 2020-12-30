Prof Femi Odekunle & Diya mercilessly beaten and tortured by Abacha’s son

A great teacher, a no nonsense lecturer and the best faculty Dean ever produced in my time.

He taught me Psychology 101 in ABU, Zaria, it was a borrowed course

One day, in the course of his lecture, he said “no one can be extremely bad and no one can be extremely good.”

Abdull-azeez Ahmed Kadir then posed a question to him

“What of the late Gen Sanni Abacha whose son, Muhammed Abacha tortured you on a phantom coup?

Odekunle was the Special Adviser to Gen Oladipo Diya (Abacha’s deputy) on Political Matter.

Prof was arrested along with Diya and mercilessly beaten and tortured by Abacha’s son with thick koboko

Prof in responding to the question said

“Abacha was not extremely bad because the likes of Alhaji Wada Nass, Abacha’s Political Adviser and others didn’t see him as bad.

As the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, he introduced the idea of sending our results directly to our parents.

The idea noble as it was died a natural death. The fear of parents knowing your CGPA wouldn’t be nice I guessed

Prof, you last assignment to your fatherland was to arrest corruption as a member of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption ( PACAC).

The last time I spoke with you via phone, the passion to see a new Nigeria emerged in a hurry was telling

You have done your part, your work will speak for you .