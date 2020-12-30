Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Redeemed Church cancels crossover service nationwide

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has cancelled crossover service in its churches nationwide and has ordered members to connect with the virtual service of the church.

This latest instruction supersedes previous instructions mandating church members to carry out crossover service in line with individual state guidelines on COVID-19.

In addition to this, the church stated further that the January Holy Ghost Service (the first of the year 2021) taking place on Friday, January 8, will be held virtually.

Members were advised to tune in to Dove television and other electronic media to link up with the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s End of Year message and other aspects of the crossover programme.

According to the church, this development becomes necessary in order to comply with the federal and various states’ guidelines concerning COVID-19 prevention in the country.

