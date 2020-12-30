Serial Scammer buys N28m car with fake alert, arrested..says Naija banks easy to hack

The Doctor introduced himself as Michael Thompson Williams and while speaking with journalists after his arrest, alleged that most Nigerian banks were unsafe and could be easily hacked. He was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command. He was arrested under the watch of the former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi. It will be recalled that when Imohimi presented the suspect to journalists, the CP had allowed him to cover his face with a cloth, citing fundamental human rights of the suspect. It was believed that the Doctor was charged to court after the parade. In 2020, however, the doctor has once again been arrested for fraud.

His present arrest has raised a lot of questions, among them being whether he was ever charged to court and if he was, what transpired in the court, leading to him already out in the streets and carrying on with his former crimes.

His latest arrest was by policemen attached to Area J Police Command and after investigating, the policemen felt that his crime was more under the jurisdiction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and had promptly handed him over.

Today, his name has changed from Doctor Michael Thompson Williams to Williams Michael Ogwezi, aka Dr. Williams.

According to the EFCC, the suspect had been parading himself as a staff of the Commission in order to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The suspect, a member of a syndicate that specialises in forging identity cards of the Commission as well as those of other law enforcement agencies, was arrested in Lagos, following a report received by the Commission from the Nigeria Police Area Command, Ajah, Lagos.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had defrauded one of his victims, a lady, of jewellery valued at N10,000,000.00 before his arrest.

“The suspect, in his statement to the Commission, confessed to have been involved in the alleged crime.

“Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include an identity card with inscription of EFCC, EFCC face masks, three laptops, three mobile phones and two vehicles, Lexus and Hyundai Genesis.

“He’ll soon be charged to court