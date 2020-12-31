Bill Gates predicts COVID-19 will Abate in 2021

“In the spring of 2021, the vaccines and treatments you’ve been reading about in the news will start reaching the scale where they’ll have a global impact.

Although there will still need to be some restrictions (on big public gatherings, for example), the number of cases and deaths will start to go down a lot—at least in wealthy countries—and life will be much closer to normal than it is now

I spent most of my time this year working with colleagues at the foundation and around the world on ways to test for, treat, and prevent COVID-19”, the philanthropist wrote.

When I think back on the pace of scientific advances in 2020, I am stunned. Humans have never made more progress on any disease in a year than the world did on COVID-19 this year.

Under normal circumstances, creating a vaccine can take 10 years. This time, multiple vaccines were created in less than one year

Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods quite yet. Computer models suggest that the pandemic could get even worse over the next month or so.

We also need to learn more about a new variant of the virus that has appeared, which seems to spread faster but not to be more deadly.

Still there are two main reasons to be hopeful. One is that masks, social distancing, and other interventions can slow the spread of the virus and save lives while vaccines are being rolled out”