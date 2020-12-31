Buhari signs 2021 appropriation bill into law

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, has signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The brief signing ceremony was done inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The National Assembly had last Monday passed N13.58trn budget for the next fiscal year.

It has been the desire of the present regime to restore the country’s budget to January to December cycle.

This was achieved with the 2020 budget with Buhari signing the document into law on December 17, 2019.

This has been sustained with today’s signing.

The National Assembly last Monday passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N13.08trn to N13,588,027,886,175, an increase of over N500bn.

The President had on October 8, 2020, laid the money bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

‌Both the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on Appropriations had laid a harmonised report in the respective chambers as the National Assembly held special sessions mainly to pass the national budget ahead of the Christmas and New Year break.

Out of the total sum of N13.59tn for 2021, N496.53bn is for statutory transfers; N3.32tn is for debt service; N5.64tn is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure; while the sum of N4.13trn is for capital expenditure