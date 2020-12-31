Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Dr Olu Agunloye writes on the Final moments of Prof Femi Odekunle

December 31, 2020

It was Chief Joju Fadairo who discovered at 8.30pm of Sunday, 27 Dec 2020 that Femi was sick and in danger. We both couldn’t get Femi on phone for about one week and Joju decided to call his wife.

From that moment, we worked all night to activate the diverse circle of Femi’s friends. And they sprang to action within two hours. Since then, they worked frantically to ensure that Femi got the best care possible.

Really, we all tried very hard but didn’t make it.

Femi passed at about 6.30pm, Tuesday, 29 December 2020 of Covid-19 complications at the _Gwagwalada Isolation Centre,_ FCT after a 12-day battle for life.

When I spoke with his wife twice between 1 pm and 3 pm on Tuesday, I could hear in the background loud heavy rumblings of the man struggling to breathe with great difficulties and excruciating pains even though he wore oxygen mask.

As a matter of fact, Femi’s friends rose stoutly to his support over the last 48 hours but it was just too late. Top Government functionaries amongst them led by Hon Minister Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola along with President’s Spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, SGF Boss Mustapher and two sitting Governors tore through bureaucracies and red tapes and pulled stunts but the damages to Femi’s health appeared to have gone too far for remedy.

It is sad, very sad.

I enjoin all of us to exercise great care and caution. God bless.

Dr Olu Agunloye
29 December 2020

