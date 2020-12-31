Enforce 12am to 4am curfew, Lagos CP orders policemen

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered all men of the Force in the state to enforce all protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Odumosu instructed the police officers to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the PTF as well as ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, amongst others.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Enforce All Covid-19 Protocols, Supervise Your Men For Effectiveness — CP Lagos Orders Area Commanders, DPOs’.

The statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, comes as churches plan to hold crossover services on the night of December 31, 2020.

Adejobi said the police boss gave the order while addressing Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitisers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

“He further ordered that all Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread,” the statement partly read.

Odumosu warned police officers in the state against “incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours” in the New Year, noting that “anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law”.