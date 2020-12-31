Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos vows to enforce 12a.m – 4 a. m curfew with 500,000 fine

Younews Ng December 31, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an online news item quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.
The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted.
The Christian Association of Nigeria has issued a statement on how Churches should conduct their watchnight services.
The Sanwo-Olu administration has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of their leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services.
Compliments of the Season.
Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner for Information and Strategy
#ForAGreaterLagos

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

2,200 migrants perish in Mediterranean sea, trying to reach Europe in 2020

Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.