Osun ushers in 2021 with fireworks in 11 locations

Younews Ng December 31, 2020 Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

The government of the State of Osun, on Thursday, said it has concluded plans to mark the celebration of cross over into a new year with a display of fireworks.

The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the fireworks would be on display at the dot of 12 midnight, in 11 locations across the State.

The statement read in part: “We wish to inform citizens and residents of our dear State that there will be a display of fireworks as part of the the celebration of cross over into a new year.

“The fireworks will be on display at the dot of 12 midnight across 11 locations: Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesha, Ikirun, Ila, Ijebu-Jesha, Ede, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ikire and Iragbiji.

“Residents need not panic when they hear the sound of the fireworks in the specified locations, as it is only a symbolic way of ushering in and celebrating the new year”, the statement read.

